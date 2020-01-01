NEWS Alec Baldwin leads PETA push to free bear Newsdesk Share with :







Alec Baldwin is spearheading a campaign to free a morbidly obese black bear from his cramped quarters at a club in Pennsylvania.



The actor has written to the state's Governor, Tom Wolf, on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), urging him to intervene and secure Dillan's transfer from the Union County Sportsmen's Club in Millmont to a sanctuary in Colorado.



Alec points out the Asiatic black bear suffers from painful, life-threatening dental disease, has limited mobility, and exhibits an abnormal rocking behaviour.



Baldwin wrote to Wolf in September to alert him to the bear's state and the conditions he lives in, but his health has worsened in recent months, and now a transfer is critical.



"Time is running out to get Dillan's life-threatening issues treated by professionals who have the expertise and resources to do so," writes Baldwin. "PETA has secured placement for him at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado... I respectfully ask that you use your power to ensure that authorities hold the club accountable, and help secure Dillan's transfer to this accredited sanctuary."



He adds: "Since I first wrote to you in September, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has inspected the club at least twice and found, yet again, that Dillan has been denied adequate veterinary care. The USDA reports show that Dillan's condition continues to deteriorate. He suffers from painful dental disease and arthritis, is morbidly obese, and exhibits signs of severe psychological distress."