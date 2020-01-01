NEWS Kylie Jenner has reportedly filed trademark applications for Kylie Con Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Jenner has reportedly filed trademark applications for a potential fan convention dedicated to herself.



The 22-year-old beauty mogul could be planning the world's first Kylie Jenner convention, after she reportedly filed documents to trademark three potential names for an event, including Kylie Con, Kylie Kon, and Kylie Museum.



According to E! News, Kylie is seeking to use her trademarked names on clothing and accessories for adults and children, as well as for beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes.



The news of the documents was first reported by Washington D.C. trademark lawyer Josh Gerben - who is not involved in the filings - when he posted on Twitter about the reported request.



He wrote: "Kylie Jenner has filed new trademarks for:

"1. KYLIE CON

"2. KYLIE KON

"3. KYLIE MUSEUM



"The filings were made on January 9th and indicate a new event, called KLYIE CON (or KON), is in the works. (sic)"

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has not commented on the new trademark requests as of the time of writing.



A potential fan convention would keep the lip kit mogul - who has 23-month-old daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - on her toes, as she's currently promoting her new Kylie Skin brand of skincare products, and is also planning a new Kylie Cosmetics launch inspired by her daughter.



The news also comes after Kylie sold a 51 percent majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands to beauty giant Coty - which owns around 77 brands including Hugo Boss, Burberry, Rimmel and Max Factor - for a whopping $600 million.