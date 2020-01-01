NEWS Liam Hemsworth is 'getting serious' with Gabriella Brooks Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Hunger Games' star has been romantically linked to the 21-year-old model since mid-December, and sources have now said the rumoured couple are getting closer by the day, and already consider themselves to be in a serious relationship.



An insider claimed: “Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together. [They are] getting serious.”

Liam, 30, introduced his new flame to his parents, Craig and Leonie, during a lunch outing last month, and the insider says he’s been in a “great mood” in recent weeks.



Speaking to People magazine, they added: “Gabriella has met Liam’s siblings and his parents. Liam has been in a great mood.”



The actor’s new romance is his first since he split from his estranged wife Miley Cyrus five months ago.



Miley went on to date Kaitlynn Carter just a few days after news of their split was first reported, but has since called time on that relationship and is now dating Cody Simpson.



In a statement released at the time of their break up, a representative for Liam and Miley said: "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”



Liam filed for divorce from the ‘Slide Away’ singer a few days after they announced their split, and wrote on Instagram: "Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”



Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Liam and Miley - who met on the set of ‘The Last Song’ in 2009 - have already reached a settlement agreement, though it’s believed their divorce won’t be finalised until March.



A source said: “Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on.”