Nicolas Cage: 'Marriage Story should be required viewing for anyone considering divorce'

Nicolas Cage has urged those considering getting a divorce to watch Noah Baumbach's Oscar-nominated movie Marriage Story.

The star shared his love for the 2019 flick, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through a divorce, when he attended the Color Out of Space premiere at Los Angeles' Vista Theatre this week.

Speaking to U.S. TV show Extra about the recently-announced nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, he gushed: "It's a really competitive year. I just think they should all get it!"

On Marriage Story, the actor, who has been married four times, added: "I think that's a very important movie. I think anyone who's even considering divorce - and the families - it should be required viewing. Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst."

Cage divorced from fourth wife Erika Koike in May last year - just 69 days after tying the knot in Las Vegas. He was previously wed to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley for three months in 2002, and Alice Kim, the mother of his 14-year-old son Kal-El, between 2004 and 2016.

Marriage Story is currently nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on 9 February.