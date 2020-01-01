Seth Rogen helped Judd Apatow rewrite Bad Boys II

Seth Rogen has revealed he helped Judd Apatow rewrite Michael Bay's action sequel Bad Boys II.

The epic follow-up to 1995's Bad Boys, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has become a cult classic since its release in 2003, thanks to its enormous set-pieces, a fast-paced storyline, and plenty of comedy gags.

On Tuesday, days before the release of Bad Boys For Life, film writer Eric Vespe debated the pros and cons of the hit sequel with his followers, which prompted Rogen to join in and make his surprising confession.

"I helped rewrite bad boys 2," he replied, leading to scores of Twitter users demanding more information from the Long Shot star.

Rogen went on to explain in a follow-up tweet that he and longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg were hired by director and friend Apatow to help him out with the script.

"Judd was rewriting it and me and Evan were broke so he gave us a bit of money to help," he added. "I don’t remember much but we all definitely wrote the joke where they don’t know the words to the song, and where Martin shoots the machine gun in the car by accident. And probably many more..."

The script for Bad Boys II was originally written by Ron Shelton, who penned other classics such as White Men Can’t Jump, along with CSI: Crime Scene Investigation writer Jerry Stahl. Apatow was not officially credited for his work.

Apatow first began working with Rogen and Goldberg on the short-lived 2001 Fox sitcom Undeclared, in which the Knocked Up star appeared in alongside Jay Baruchel and Charlie Hunnam.