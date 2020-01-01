Gwyneth Paltrow: 'It's incredible what criticism I've come up against since going into business'

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened about the "incredible" criticism she received when she stepped away from acting to work on her lifestyle brand Goop.

The Avengers: Endgame star founded Goop in 2008, and has since dedicated the majority of her time to building her wellness empire, which has amassed an impressive global following.

Speaking to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Gwyneth reflected on some of the negative publicity the brand received, thanks to promoting trends including vaginal steaming, caffeine enemas, and $15,000 (£11,360) golden sex toys, and blamed sexism in the business world for the backlash.

"There are different kinds of controversy. First of all, I am a huge target because I was an actress, a very visible actress, and then I decided to be a founder and entrepreneur, and I think that really rubbed people the wrong way," she said.

Describing the negative responses as "headwinds," she continued: "I think people have mixed reactions to me and to all women stepping outside the box that they are very comfortable with us being in and doing something else. I have been in the public eye for a long time, and I understood that was going to be something inherent in this journey.

"Sometimes I think of the headwinds I've had to face growing this business, and then I think of some male counterparts who started businesses at the same time, and it's pretty incredible what we've come up against."

The star also reflected on the backlash to her This Smells Like My Vagina candle, which retails for $75 (£57), and is available via the Oscar-winning actress' online wellness store, insisting: "If you are in the news and it's driving traffic to your site, it's not a bad thing."