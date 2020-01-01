NEWS Jamie Foxx is a member of the mile high club Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old actor has admitted he’s become a member of the fictional club, which is a slang term used when someone has had sex during a flight.



But Jamie originally teased that the term meant he’d smoked marijuana whilst on a plane, before being pressed to answer the question.



After being asked on Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Burning Questions’ - in which celebrities answer a series of rapid fire questions - if he was a member of the mile high club, Jamie said: "Am I a member of the mile high club? That means you get high when you're in the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it up.”



To which Ellen responded: "That's not what that means, and you know it.”



Jamie then conceded, and said: "Yes, I am.”



The ‘Just Mercy’ star also joked he’s been “slightly drunk” every day for a month, following the party he threw for his 52nd birthday in December.



Asked when the last time he partied all night was, he said: "I am still at the party. I partied all night long. My birthday was December 13, I have been sleepy and slightly drunk since December 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo DiCaprio.”



Jamie listed “Puff Daddy Combs” - also known as P. Diddy - as the star who throws the best parties, after he also celebrated his own birthday with a star-studded bash in December, which Jamie attended.



And Jamie then teased his idea of the perfect date would be “reading scriptures” and getting “closer to the Lord”.

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor said: "Oh, man. Reading scriptures. Just trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be faith tonight, will you save me, Lord Jesus."