Dove Cameron accused of cheating on ex-fiance

Dove Cameron's former fiance Ryan McCartan has suggested the actress' alleged infidelity was to blame for their broken engagement.

The young stars met on the set of Disney show Liv and Maddie in 2013, and they announced plans to wed in the spring of 2016.

However, the couple ended up parting ways just six months later, and now McCartan has apparently come clean about the reason behind the split in a candid post on Instagram.

He invited followers to ask him anything via the social media platform on Thursday (16Jan20), and when one person requested he share his "proudest moment", McCartan appeared to divulge more than fans bargained for.

"Within two weeks, my fiancee cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning, and Donald Trump was elected president," the 26 year old wrote.

"I truly didn't think I would be able to make it through that part of my life. I'm proudest of the light that came from that darkness, and my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward."

McCartan didn't name Cameron directly, but Trump was elected U.S. president in November, 2016, shortly after the stars called it quits.

At the time of the split announcement, McCartan made it clear it was Cameron who wanted out of the relationship.

"Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants," he tweeted. "We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

Cameron has yet to comment on her ex's claims, but she has since moved on to date her Descendants co-star, Thomas Doherty.