Aubrey Plaza sent creepy messages to Jonas Brothers for Vegas concert tickets

Aubrey Plaza managed to score free tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas through "creepy" direct messages online.

The comedienne recalled taking advantage of Joe Jonas becoming a follower of hers on Instagram by reaching out to him on the platform for a freebie at her sister's request.

“She (sister) called me and was like, ‘My dream is to go to their concert in Vegas for my birthday,'” the actress shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was like, ‘Done.’ I’m going to creepily DM (direct message) Joe now that we’re Facebook buddies or Myspace or whatever. What the kids do.

“So I DMed him and was like, ‘I know you don’t know me, but I want to take my sister to your concert for her birthday and would you let us in?’ I don’t know how this works. So then he responded to me right away, very sweetly responded to me, and said, ‘Absolutely, I got you, girl. I got you in!'”

Aubrey and her sister had a good time at the show, with the Parks & Reaction star revealing she hid her identity in a black cloak.

“I wore a cloak, I went to the Jonas Brothers concert, they were awesome,” Plaza gushed. “They got us right backstage. And we became part of their entourage!”

Aubrey claims the Jonas Brothers, which is also comprised of Nick and Kevin Jonas, hosted them to a party night to remember.

“All night long we rolled around in Vegas in an SUV caravan,” Plaza said, revealing they “went clubbing” and hung out for hours following the concert. “I told Joe and Nick and Kevin, I was like, ‘I think having someone in a cloak is a cool thing for an entourage, and you guys should consider doing that whenever you’re on tour now.'”