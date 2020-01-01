Cate Blanchett to head up Venice Film Festival jury

Cate Blanchett has been appointed president of the 2020 Venice International Film Festival jury.

The Australian actress has signed up to preside over the jury at the prestigious Italian festival, during which she and her jurors will watch the movies in competition and decide which should win the coveted Golden Lion.

"Every year I look expectantly to the selection at Venice and every year it is surprising and distinct. Venice is one of the most atmospheric film festivals in the world - a celebration of the provocative and inspirational medium that is cinema in all its forms. It is a privilege and a pleasure to be this year’s jury president," Blanchett said in a statement.

Her appointment comes two years after she served as jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

"Cate Blanchett is not just an icon of contemporary cinema, courted by the greatest directors of the past 20 years and adored by moviegoers of every kind," Venice boss Alberto Barbera added. "Her commitment in the artistic and humanitarian fields and to the protection of the environment, as well as her defence of the emancipation of women in a film industry still coming to terms with male prejudice, have made her an inspiration for society as a whole.

"Her immense talent as an actress, combined with her unique intelligence and sincere passion for cinema, are the ideal qualities for a Jury President."

Blanchett's film Elizabeth premiered at the festival in 1998 and she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress for her performance in I'm Not There in 2007.

The 77th Venice International Film Festival runs from 2 to 12 September.