Christian Bale set to reunite with David O. Russell for new drama

Christian Bale is set to reunite with director David O. Russell for a star-studded new movie.

The 45-year-old, who previously worked with the writer and filmmaker on The Fighter and American Hustle, is one of the leading men in the film, according to editors at Deadline.

It is understood that the project will follow the story of an unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer.

Bale, who won an Academy Award in 2011 for his role in The Fighter, will reportedly be joined by fellow Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Angelina Jolie for the project, which has the working title of Amsterdam.

Russell's frequent collaborator Jennifer Lawrence is also being touted as a potential female lead in the drama, alongside Margot Robbie.

Matthew Budman is set to produce the film, which is being fast-tracked by bosses at New Regency and is part of their new deal with Fox/Disney.

Production is expected to begin in April, and while Bale is rumoured to be playing the villain in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder, that won't begin filming until later this summer.

Russell hasn't made a movie since Joy back in 2015, but has been working on a new project based on the book The Skies Belong to Us, with Michael B. Jordan attached to star and also produce.

The Fighter scored seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Russell, while American Hustle was up for 10 awards, with Bale landing a Best Actor nod.