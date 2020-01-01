NEWS Taika Waititi in talks to direct new Star Wars movie Newsdesk Share with :







Taika Waititi has reportedly been approached by Lucasfilm bosses to direct a new Star Wars movie.



The filmmaker is in negotiations to join the as-yet-untitled project after he wraps production on Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.



Waititi is no stranger to the sci-fi franchise, as he directed the last episode of The Mandalorian for Disney+, which was well-received by audiences.



The New Zealander also voiced the bounty hunter IG-11 on the show, which starred Pedro Pascal as the titular character, and saw the debut of the viral sensation, Baby Yoda.



Back in October, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss abandoned their planned Star Wars trilogy in favour of developing projects at Netflix, leaving the future of the iconic sci-fi saga in doubt.



Negotiations are in the early stages, and it's not yet known if the Star Wars movie will be for the big screen, or for Disney's newly launched streaming service.



Waititi, 44, recently landed six Academy Award nominations for his critically-acclaimed World War II satire Jojo Rabbit, including Best Picture, and has just finished production on sports comedy Next Goal Wins, starring Michael Fassbender.



He is also attached to direct Warner Bros.' live-action adaptation of Akira, a Japanese cyberpunk manga comic book series, and is currently preparing to start filming on the fourth movie in the hugely successful Thor franchise.

Chris Hemsworth will be reprising his role as the Norse god for the Marvel blockbuster, alongside Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and rumoured newcomer Christian Bale, who may be playing a villain.