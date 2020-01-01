NEWS Jamie Foxx lives with his divorced parents Newsdesk Share with :







The 52-year-old actor opened up his home to his dad after he was released from prison 20 years ago, while his mom once visited for Christmas and simply never went back to her own home.



Jamie admitted it can be a "problem" as his father still dates other women but overall, there unconventional set up is "weirdly fun".



He said: "That poses a problem because they have been divorced for 25 years!



"I would always send her a ticket to come and visit and about 12 years ago she took me up on the offer - she came for Christmas. New Year came and went, then her birthday in January and then all of a sudden it was February and she hadn't left.



"They live under the same roof and what's crazy is that he still dates, and my mother will go to his side of the house to check things out!



"It's a weirdly fun household!"



Jamie can next be seen in 'Just Mercy', the true story of Walter McMillan, who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death for the 1986 killing of a white woman in Alabama, before later successfully appealing his conviction with the help of lawyer Bryan Stevenson.



And the actor admitted he felt "humbled and honoured" to be a part of the movie - which stars Michael B. Jordan as the attorney - because it struck a chord with him over his dad's treatment.



He told talk show host Graham Norton: "When Michael called me, I was humbled and honoured to be part of the project, but it is personal because they put my father in jail for seven years for having $25 of illegal substances.

"He was an educator of kids in the inner city and he taught me everything I know.



"I couldn't visit him in jail because I saw him as a king, but I wrote to him to say, 'Things have gotten good for me and when you get out I will save your life,' and he has been living with me for 20 years now."



The full interview airs on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday (27.01.20) night.