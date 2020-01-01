NEWS Samantha Markle thinks Royal Family exit is down to her half-sister Newsdesk Share with :







Samantha Markle thinks Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's exit from the Royal Family is down to her half-sister.



The former 'Suits' actress's estranged half-sibling believes her sister is to blame for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell announcement to step down as "senior" members of the Royal Family last week.

She said: "I feel as though it was her decision because she wasn’t happy with the criticism that had taken place publicly."



Samantha - who has not spoken to Duchess Meghan since 2014 - slammed her half-sister for her two charity visits this week amidst the drama of the Sussex's exit, calling it all a "PR stunt".



Speaking on ITV's This Morning, she added: "In my opinion, she is someone else and you know, when I saw that, it felt like a PR stunt. My first question was, 'how many coats and pairs of boots were the women at this shelter given?' 'What were the donations like?' and so, it still is my opinion that public events are helpful and they raise awareness. But, really people in desperate crisis situations need donations and help."



Duchess Meghan has returned to Vancouver, Canada now to be with her son Archie, whilst Prince Harry remains in the United Kingdom to carry out his royal duties following a crunch talk meeting with grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.



Following the meeting earlier this week, the Queen released a statement which read: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made it clear they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."