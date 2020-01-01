NEWS Billy Porter upsets Tiffany Haddish with hand eating antics Newsdesk Share with :







Billy Porter has admitted Tiffany Haddish was upset when he ate her food with his "bare hands" because she's a "germaphobe".



The 50-year-old actor addressed the comedienne's recent claim that he gobbled up the remains of his 'Like a Boss' co-star's tasty pot roast with his mitts and while he admitted it was true, he also insisted he was very clean and the 'Girl's Trip' actress told him to take home the last bits and pieces from the dish.



Appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', he told the host: "It was the end of the evening, that pot roast was fierce -- you know that kind of food that makes you want to throw your shoe at somebody? That."



Confirming he'd tucked in without cutlery, he added: "I had washed my hands ... and she saw me do it! "She's a little germaphobe, so she made me take the potlicker home."



The 'Pose' star recently revealed Tiffany took him on a night out to strip joint Swinging Richards in Atlanta, where there are "no limits", whilst filming 'Like a Boss'.



And now, he's revealed everyone screamed upon the 'Girls Trip' star's entrance to the raunchy nightclub.



Billy told Seth: "She's a comedian, and she's been on the road with a lot of comedians ... aka, male comedians.



"So when you walk into a strip club with Tiffany, you're at the strip club with the strip club people ... Now I've had my share of strip clubs, but you walk in with Tiffany and it's like [yelling] 'Tiffany Haddish is in the building!'



"This is one of those strip clubs where you can see all the skin. There's no limits. It was fun."



Meanwhile, the Broadway star admitted he was "speechless" when he met his idol Sir Elton John at the Golden Globes earlier this month.



Billy - who was nominated for the second time for Actor in a Drama TV Series for 'Pose' - recalled: "I was a little speechless, I stand on his shoulders.



"For those of us who are queer in this business, there aren't a lot of examples. He's been such a beautiful example of how you do that with grace."