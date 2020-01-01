Patrick Stewart was caught watching Star Trek by hotel waiter

Patrick Stewart was caught watching one of his old Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes by a hotel waiter.

The actor first began playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard on the hit science fiction TV show in 1987 and he has reprised the role in the franchise's latest TV spin-off, Star Trek: Picard.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Stewart revealed he stumbled upon an episode of the classic show during a hotel stay and was left embarrassed when the waiter caught him, "having room service and watching himself".

"I don't look for it, but occasionally I'll happen upon it," the 79-year-old actor explained. "There was one night in a hotel when I was flicking through the channels and there was an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, so I watched it for a few minutes, and I got hooked.

"Then the waiter came in with my room service order and he looked at me, then looked at the television and I thought, 'He is going to go away and tell the entire kitchen that it was the saddest thing he had ever seen - this guy upstairs alone, having room service and watching himself'."

The star added that his return to the franchise, as Picard and in his new role as executive producer, is a "big deal" for him, noting: "They made me an offer I couldn't refuse! But there were conditions - no uniform and no Enterprise.

"They said they could live with that and they have made a huge commitment to the series. We hope it is amazing."

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video worldwide on 23 January.