Greta Gerwig goes "feral" while making movies, because she becomes so dedicated to the project.

The director has received critical acclaim for her recent adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic novel Little Women, which stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, and Timothee Chalamet.

She has candidly revealed that while on the set of her films, she becomes so involved in the process that she almost turns animalistic.

"Everyone who works with me can attest to this – I go into a zone where I don’t wash or return calls and I go feral," Gerwig told Elle UK magazine. "I can go into hyperfocus as well as becoming more scattered."

She went on to add that she thinks she would've been good in a newsroom, because she "likes things that have a great deal of pressure and a lot of deadlines, because I need it."

However, the 36-year-old readily admitted that she's good at taking charge of the cast and crew on the sets of her films and trusts her own instincts.

"I mean, they all want to do what you say. It’s not like I’m teaching a class full of kids who are resistant to learning algebra," she joked. "They are people who would like to please me."

Despite previously admitting that working with Hollywood legend Streep "terrified" her, Gerwig stated that she likes to collaborate with her actors.

"I think there are some directors who wish they could clone themselves 200 times to do every job on set themselves, but I like people bringing things and surprising me. You want them to see the film and feel like, Well, that is what I gave you. You didn’t misuse my gift," she explained.