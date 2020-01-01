NEWS Cameron Diaz's daughter's full name has been revealed Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old actress and her husband Benji Madden announced recently that they had welcomed their first child, Raddix Madden, into the word and now new details have been revealed after The Blast obtained her birth certificate.



The tot's full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden and she was born on December 30, 2019 at 1:58 p.m. at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.



Cameron and Benji, 40, previously shared their baby news in a joint statement, in which they said they were "so happy, blessed and grateful" to have added to their family.



The statement read: "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family ... While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade ... Sincerely, Cameron&Benji (sic)"



The baby news comes just a few months after the 'Annie' star gushed over married life with the Madden Brothers rocker.



Speaking in August, the actress said: "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

