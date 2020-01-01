Zooey Deschanel's Property Brothers boyfriend credits star for 'bringing joy back into my life'

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott shared a sweet birthday message for girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

The couple met while filming an episode of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke series with their siblings, Bones star Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, last year, and shortly after were spotted out on a date in Los Angeles in September.

And on Friday, Jonathan, 41, assured fans their relationship was still going strong, as he penned a short but sweet note to mark the 500 Days of Summer star's 40th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life!" he captioned a snap of Zooey in a pink summer dress, holding a balloon.

He previously told People his new love "brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself".

The couple got together shortly after Deschanel announced her split from film producer Jacob Pechenik - her husband of four years and the father of her two young children, Elsie, four, and two-year-old Charlie.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," a statement from the couple read back in September. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The actress was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.