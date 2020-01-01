Quentin Tarantino bringing Bounty Law to life in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spin-off

Quentin Tarantino is working on a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood spin-off series based on fictional TV show, Bounty Law.

In the box office hit, the show is fronted by Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton, who played gunslinger Jake Cahill. And while the film didn't feature any full episodes, Tarantino has penned five, which he plans to direct.

"As far as the Bounty Law shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half," he told Deadline. "It got an introduction from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don't really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It's about Jake Cahill."

Explaining his drive to move into short-form TV, the filmmaker added: "Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman, and Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was on. I'd liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour.

"You watch and think, wow, there's a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I'll do them, and I will direct all of them."

Tarantino didn't reveal when the 35-minute episodes will debut or where they will air.