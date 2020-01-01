Al Pacino was so high at the 1975 Oscars Jeff Bridges had to keep him informed

Al Pacino was so high on "a few things" at the Oscars in 1975 that he had to ask Best Supporting Actor nominee Jeff Bridges what was happening.

The pair were seated close by one another at the ceremony, which was only Pacino's second time there, and the 79-year-old told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel he was forced to turn to the star to clue him up on the event.

"I was sitting there and it wasn't at all like you'd expect,' the Scarface actor said. 'I went and I was sat there in this big event and I was with a friend. I had a few things, you know. I was not completely myself."

Pacino, who was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in The Godfather Part II, explained that after settling into the show, which he thought was only an hour long, he turned to The Big Lebowski actor to say "hi" - which is where the confusion began.

"I didn't know him, but I knew he was Jeff Bridges, but I never met him. He said: 'Yes? Hi. OK.' I thought, 'He hasn't seen my films'," he continued. "But I said to him: 'I don't think they're going to get to the Best Actor category. It's an hour and they didn't get to that category'. He gave me a look to this day - I'll never forget it - like, 'Where do you come from, who are you?' and said, 'It's three hours'."

Pacino was on his third nomination, having received nods for The Godfather and Serpico in previous years. Meanwhile, Bridges was nominated that year for Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.

The Scent of a Woman star is up for the Supporting Actor prize for his role in The Irishman at the 2020 awards, on 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.