Parasite stuns Hollywood by winning top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Parasite and TV's Fosse/Verdon were the big winners at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (19Jan20).

Director Bong Joon Ho's film made history by becoming the first foreign movie to score the SAG's Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, beating out the likes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, while Fosse/Verdon co-stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell both won Outstanding Performance gongs for their roles in the limited series.

There were also acting wins for Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and the ensembles for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Crown, while Robert De Niro picked up the night's Lifetime Achievement honour.

The full list of winners is:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert De Niro