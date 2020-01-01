Parasite stuns Hollywood by winning top prize at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Parasite and TV's Fosse/Verdon were the big winners at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (19Jan20).
Director Bong Joon Ho's film made history by becoming the first foreign movie to score the SAG's Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize, beating out the likes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman, while Fosse/Verdon co-stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell both won Outstanding Performance gongs for their roles in the limited series.
There were also acting wins for Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and the ensembles for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Crown, while Robert De Niro picked up the night's Lifetime Achievement honour.
The full list of winners is:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert De Niro