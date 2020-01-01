Brad Pitt jokes about failed marriages during SAG Awards acceptance speech

Brad Pitt poked fun at his failed marriages as he accepted the supporting actor prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday.

The star has enjoyed a successful awards season so far, scooping Golden Globe and Critics' Choice prizes for his acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino's flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He continued his success by scooping the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Sunday, and decided to poke fun at himself and his love life as he took to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

"I get to add this to my Tinder profile," he quipped, before paying tribute to his castmates, who include Leonardo DiCaprio and Margaret Qualley, and fellow nominees. "Thank you, my brothers my sisters, this means so much, more than I could possibly fathom."

Pitt went on to joke that it wasn't hard to play "a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife."

The actor has hit headlines for bumping in to ex Jennifer Aniston, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2005, at several awards bashes, and he continued to do so on Sunday, with them being photographed warmly meeting each other backstage at the SAGs.

Video footage taken backstage also showed Pitt watching his former love's acceptance speech for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show.

Speaking to U.S. TV show Extra, Aniston remarked it was "sweet" of the Ad Astra star to offer his support, adding: "We've all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working."

But when asked about the media coverage of the pair's repeated encounters, she laughed off reconciliation talk, insisting that they're just good friends.

Following his split from Aniston, Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie, but they divorced in 2016.