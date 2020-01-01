NEWS Renee Zellweger dedicates her Screen Actors Guild Awards win to Judy Garland Newsdesk Share with :







Renee Zellweger dedicated her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards win to the late Judy Garland on Sunday (19.01.20).



The 50-year-old actress beat off competition from Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet'), Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Lupita Nyong'o ('Us') and Charlize Theron ('Bombshell') to take the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: for her role in 'Judy' and paid tribute to the 'Wizard of Oz' star in her acceptance speech.



She said: "I’m just so grateful and for the privilege of reflecting on a life of one of our own and most beloved.



"I have to thank my fellow actors, the gifted Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell… sharing the celebration of Judy Garland’s legacy will always be one of my greatest life blessings....



"Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight, this is for you."



Renee also took the time to heap praise on her "sisters" who were shortlisted with her in the category.



Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she said: "Thank you for inviting me here alongside my extraordinary sisters whose work touches me so deeply.



"I celebrate y’all when you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theatre. And it’s my great honour to be here tonight alongside y’all...



"To this community, you have taught me so much and I’m so grateful, especially to my sisters, you inspire me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and unity and with some luck, maybe pushes history a bit closer to the light."



Renee also thanked some of her previous co-stars for the things they have taught her over the years.

She said: "If I could squeeze in a thank you to Helen Kates from Texas, thank you for sharing early days and letting me sleep on your couch, I still look up to you.



"Tom Cruise, for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness.



"And Vincent D'Onofrio, thank you for showing me how to work and the seriousness of work so it can matter more."