1917 triumphs at Producers Guild Awards

1917 took home the top honour at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday.

Sam Mendes' film won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures during the ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, beating box office hits including The Irishman, Joker, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Taking to the stage, Sam paid tribute to the "incredible efforts" of the cast and crew and said working on 1917 - which was filmed to look like one continuous shot - was "humbling and joyful and by far the best experience of my professional life".

The PGA win, which comes shortly after it was named Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes, means 1917 is now one of the frontrunners for the Best Picture Oscar. The war movie is nominated for 10 prizes at the Academy Awards, which take place on 9 February.

In other categories, the Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures went to those behind Apollo 11, while Toy Story 4 took home the PGA award for Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures.

In TV, Succession scooped the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama, Fleabag won the Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television - Comedy, and Chernobyl collected the David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television.

Meanwhile, Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television went to Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television recognised Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and RuPaul's Drag Race won Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television.

Outstanding Sports Program went to What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, Sesame Street took home Outstanding Children's Program, and Outstanding Short-Form Program was awarded to Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Special accolades were also given to Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Marta Kauffman, Octavia Spencer, the film Bombshell, and Plan B's Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.