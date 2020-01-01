Jamie Foxx insists Oscar nominees deserve 'respect' amid diversity controversy

Jamie Foxx was careful not to be "disrespectful" towards the nominees at the 2020 Academy Awards when addressing the lack of diversity.

The nominations drew controversy when they were announced earlier this month, notably failing to recognise female creatives in the Best Director category, with Cynthia Erivo the only person of colour to receive a nomination in the acting categories.

Addressing the diversity issue in Hollywood, Foxx, who missed out on a nod for his role in Just Mercy, told U.S. TV show Extra at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday: "It's two things, and we have to be very careful in the way we address this.

"We always want to keep it on the forefront to keep the Academy's eyes open. We also want to be respectful to those that have been nominated so we don't cloud their moment. It has nothing to do with them, and we want them to enjoy what they've been bestowed because they deserve it.

"The other thing is, we do this for art."

Despite the snub, Foxx was thrilled to receive a SAG nomination.

"Nominated for a SAG Award, which is our peers, and we don't do this for awards, but when it's your peers voting, it's amazing," the 52-year-old smiled.

Foxx lost out to Brad Pitt in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category.