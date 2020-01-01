Harvey Weinstein accuser opts out of controversial settlement deal

A fourth alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct has opted out of a controversial class action settlement deal.

Actress Dominique Huett claims that the movie mogul invited her to a Los Angeles hotel for a business meeting and then forced oral sex on her before masturbating in 2010. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Huett was among more than 30 of his alleged victims who were set to receive a portion of a $47 million (£36 million) deal aimed at paying off the debts of his former firm, The Weinstein Company. However, she has now told The Guardian she has joined fellow accusers Wedil David, Kaja Sokola, and Alexandra Canosa in opting out.

"Originally I thought it was the best option for everyone, but after finding out more details, I think that opting out is the best way to get a better deal for me and for everyone," she said.

Last month, it was reported that Weinstein's representatives had reached a tentative deal with more than 30 women following two years of negotiations. According to The Guardian, under the proposed deal, Weinstein would not have to pay a penny or admit any wrongdoing, with the settlement paid by insurance companies representing The Weinstein Company. It would also fund the firm's legal fees and provide a fund to settle additional claims.

However, The Guardian has learned that a settlement hearing due to take place before Weinstein's ongoing criminal trial in New York has been postponed until at least February.

The fallen producer has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of rape and sexual assault relating to alleged incidents with two separate women in 2006 and 2013. He maintains all sexual contact was consensual.

Opening statements are due to be delivered on Wednesday, with the trial expected to last until early March.