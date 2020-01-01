Zoe Kravitz inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal of Catwoman

Zoe Kravitz is a big fan of Michelle Pfeiffer's portrayal of Catwoman.

Last year, it was announced that the Big Little Lies actress would be starring opposite Robert Pattinson's crime-fighting Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves's upcoming flick The Batman.

And speaking to reporters at the recent Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Zoe opened up on what attracted her to the role and divulged that she had always loved Michelle's debut as Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.

"I think Catwoman is an iconic character," she explained. "I was never into a lot of comic books, but that world was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer - her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic."

Zoe went on to discuss the complex character, who has also been played by Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, and said she was excited to explore the "strong femininity" of the comic book criminal.

"I think Catwoman/Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that," the 31-year-old stated. "I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman.

"I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power - slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous."

The Batman, also starring Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright, is due for release in June 2021.