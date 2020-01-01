Ruby Rose's Batwoman officially comes out as lesbian

Ruby Rose's Batwoman made history during Sunday night's instalment of The CW series by revealing herself as the first openly gay superhero.

The Australian model-turned-actress, who identifies as lesbian and gender-fluid, is the first openly lesbian lead actress to play a superhero on TV, and the show producers have now made further advances by revealing Batwoman herself also identifies as gay.

In the episode How Queer Everything Is Today!, the superhero came out in an interview with fictional magazine Catco, after a hacker threatened to expose Batwoman's secrets.

The perpetrator is revealed to be a high school girl whose ex-girlfriend outed her to her unsupportive parents.

Batwoman subsequently learns to embrace who she really is and come out publicly - a move showrunner Caroline Dries insisted the network had no problem with.

"Basically, what happens is at the beginning of the season, you go in and you pitch to the studio and network and say, 'This is where we are going to go with the season,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Eventually, Kate is going to realise that she is as comfortable and out of the closet as Kate and then she puts on the suit and hides a huge part of who she is, when she can actually be doing good if she were truthful about who Batwoman is underneath the suit," Caroline continued, adding, "She's going to come out and there are going to be consequences."

Ruby, 33, previously hit out at critics of her casting in an interview with Glamour magazine, and stated: "There's plenty of shows for white old men."