Netflix boss interested in cutting deal with Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos is keen to work with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex following their royal exit.

Following the announcement on Saturday that the couple would drop its royal titles and step down as senior members of Britain's royal family, Sarandos told the Press Association he'd be up for working with Harry and Meghan.

"Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure," he replied, when asked if a collaboration was on the cards.

Following the couple's royal exit, it has been speculated they could follow former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in striking a production deal with the global streaming platform.

And it's not just Sarandos who wants to snap up the former Suits actress - The Crown star Josh O'Connor, who plays Queen Elizabeth II's son and heir Prince Charles, has backed Meghan to play herself in a future series of the Netflix royal drama.

"I'm sure she could (play herself). Yeah, I've heard (she's coming back to acting),' he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. "I'm sure she could do that brilliantly, if anyone could. But I feel like we're certainly not going to be there when they do."

Harry and Meghan have not yet announced the projects that they will be involved in after giving up royal duties in the "spring of 2020".