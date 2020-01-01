Dan Aykroyd certain new Ghostbusters film would delight his mystic ancestor

Dan Aykroyd is thrilled he's returning for another Ghostbusters film as he thinks the franchise's success would delight one of his ancestors.

The original 1984 film and its 1989 sequel were inspired by Aykroyd's fascination with the paranormal, an interest he inherited from his parents, grandfather, and great grandfather, who was a psychic researcher.

According to the BBC, the star is "pleased" to be returning to play his character, Ray Stantz, in a fourth Ghostbusters movie this summer as the films have kept people interested in the paranormal.

"You know, my great grandfather Sam Aykroyd, the psychic researcher and dentist from Kingston, Ontario, would be very happy that Ghostbusters has stimulated such fun and laughter, as well as interest in the paranormal," he told the news outlet in an interview promoting his Crystal Head premium vodka.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which follows a 2016 gender-swapped reboot, also features the return of original castmembers Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts, as well as new stars Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd.

It will debut in cinemas from 2 July.