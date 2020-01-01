Jennifer Aniston: 'I've always wanted to be Wonder Woman'

Jennifer Aniston always dreamed of playing Wonder Woman.

The Friends actress made the revelation during a chat with reporters backstage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday, where she revealed that she always "wanted to be Wonder Woman, but waited too long".

Current star Gal Gadot is the most recent actress to play the role, making her debut in the 2017 rmovie. She is set to appear in its upcoming sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which drops later this year.

However, for Jennifer, who scooped the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series prize for her role in The Morning Show, confessed picking up the role is not a priority for her right now, as she "has a lot to do".

"I really, honestly, feel that I’m just kicking into a creative stride. I've just discovered a new love of this in a new way that I didn't know that I had before so I almost have new eyes that I'm seeing what it is that I do as an actor," the star added.

Upon accepting the prize, Jennifer, who is also an executive producer on the Apple TV+ series, remarked: "I'm shrieking. I did not see this coming at all so it’s very exciting. I'm overwhelmed."