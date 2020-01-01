NEWS Russell Crowe prioritises time with children ahead of awards season Newsdesk Share with :







Russell Crowe doesn't pay much attention to awards season anymore as it coincides with the "limited" time he spends with his children.



The Gladiator star separated from wife Danielle Spencer back in 2012 after nine years of marriage and the couple finalised their divorce back in 2018, meaning Russell's time with his kids, Tennyson, 13, and Charles, 16, is now at a premium.



Russell won a Golden Globe award earlier this month, but he did not turn up at the ceremony, and accepted a prize for his portrayal of disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes in the miniseries The Loudest Voice via video.



He has now revealed that he skips the early part of awards season for family reasons.



"This time of year, it's difficult for me to engage in that stuff (awards)," he told Australian radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa. "As you know, I'm divorced now. And like many other blokes out there that are probably listening, I have limited time with my children.



"I don't get to wake up with them every day. And I get them every year between December 27 and January 15. So if you expect me to do anything - anything, I don't give a s**t what it is - in that time that doesn't include my children, well you can go and whatever!"



The couple has remained on good terms following the separation, with the 55-year-old actor even mooting a reconciliation in 2015, but they did finally divorce three years later.



The star marked the event by selling off many of his most prized possessions in a Sotheby's auction titled The Art of Divorce, which raised more than $3.7 million (£2.85 million).