Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs

Joaquin Phoenix dashed to an animal rights protest minutes after winning a Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday night (19Jan20).

The actor cut short his celebrations to attend a vigil for pigs at Los Angeles slaughterhouse Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co. - still dressed in his tuxedo.

According to one fellow Los Angeles Animal Save activist, the Joker star comforted hogs as they arrived at the Los Angeles slaughterhouse.

He told vlogger Jane Velez-Mitchell, "Most people don't really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry. I've seen it for what it is, so I have to be here.

"We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it's a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do that. Those of us that have seen it for what it really is, we have an obligation to expose it."

The actor's activism inspired the organisers of the Golden Globes to serve vegan food at the awards ceremony earlier this month (Jan20).

Pal and fellow vegan Moby revealed Joaquin and his actress partner, Rooney Mara, were largely behind the vegan menu decision.

"Joaquin and Rooney Mara sort of organised that," Moby told Page Six. "In the vegan mafia, Joaquin and I have known each other for decades - and I don't know if I'm even allowed to say this - but I know that he was one of the people who helped arrange that. I don't know if it was predominantly him or with other people, but he had mentioned to me a while ago that he was working on it."