Jared Harris denies he's playing Doctor Octopus in Morbius

Jared Harris has denied he's playing villain Doctor Octopus in upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Morbius.

The first trailer for the comic book thriller recently dropped to the delight of Marvel fans and showed Jared Leto as scientist Dr. Michael Morbius, who accidentally turns himself into a vampire after trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

Harris' mysterious character has been described as a mentor to the young scientist, and the trailer shows him saying he's known Michael Morbius since he was a boy.

Flashback footage also shows Harris' character protecting a young Michael, leading fans to speculate that the 58-year-old will be playing Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus.

However, during an interview with Variety at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday, the Chernobyl star flat out denied he would be playing the villain.

"No," Harris stated. "I love the imagination that the fans have, it's exciting for me to think about the imagination that the fans have. But yeah no, it's not."

He also expressed his excitement at seeing the film when it's released this summer, and teased: "That part is always a surprise, and that's always impressive."

Alfred Molina previously played the engineer-turned-villain, who has giant mechanical arms attached to his body that he controls with his mind, opposite Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 in 2004.

Morbius, which also stars Matt Smith, Michael Keaton and Tyrese Gibson, is released in July.