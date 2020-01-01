NEWS Quentin Tarantino to focus on family after stepping away from directing Newsdesk Share with :







Quentin Tarantino's decision to walk away from directing after one more film is centred around his upcoming role as a dad.



The father-to-be has often talked of retiring from moviemaking after making 10 films, and as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is his ninth, he recently admitted this part of his career is winding down.



Confirming his decision on ABC News website Popcorn, Tarantino confessed his changing family dynamic made it easy to consider a new direction.



"I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband," he said, revealing he plans to write more. "I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody and become a little bit more of a man of letters."



The director's wife, singer Daniella Pick, is pregnant with the couple's first child. They announced the news back in August.



Tarantino also feels it is time to step aside and let younger filmmakers shine.



"I guess I do feel that directing is a young man's game," the 56-year-old added. "I do feel that cinema is changing and I'm a little bit part of the old guard."