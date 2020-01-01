NEWS Dax Shepard went on 'date' with Brad Pitt Newsdesk Share with :







Dax Shepard "felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman" when he went on a motorcycle date with Brad Pitt.



Last February, the Spin the Wheel star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that his first crush was Brad Pitt, with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor later telling Ellen the feeling was mutual.



Since then, the pair have developed a blossoming friendship and have even gone on a motorcycle "date" with each other.



"I went on a date with him. I'm not kidding you," he told Ellen on her show on Tuesday. "We took a helicopter... you think I'm lying! We took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love riding motorcycles. Just the two of us took a jaunt up to this motorcycle track."



"I felt like Pretty Woman. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to set that chopper down on Rodeo (Drive in Beverly Hills) and let me just go wild in one of those stores with his credit card," Dax, who is married to Frozen 2 star Kristen Bell, continued. "If it had happened, it wouldn't have surprised me. It was that incredible."



Gushing over his new pal, he added: "He's everything you'd hope. He attacked that track like his character from Troy. He's a warrior on two wheels. Single regret: when you're riding motorcycles you're in head-to-toe leather, so I wasn't seeing trapezium, no abs. So next date hopefully will be to some kind of beach community where we can splash around a little bit."



He jokingly quipped: "Brad, let's hit the beach my friend."