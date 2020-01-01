Patrick Stewart touched pal Ian McKellen has only officiated his wedding

Patrick Stewart is touched his friend Ian McKellen has turned down all offers to officiate weddings since marrying him and his wife Sunny Ozell.

McKellen qualified as a celebrant in 2013, enabling him to officiate at his X-Men co-star's nuptials in 2013.

But while The Lord of the Rings star has turned down offers to marry couples dressed as Gandalf - his character from the fantasy films - Stewart, 79, is pleased his pal hasn't turned his kind gesture to him into a money-spinner.

"I love him (McKellen) deeply," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And of course, I think it's generally known now, he actually married my wife and I. He performed the ceremony. He got himself the documents that gave him permission to marry people, and he's only done it once.

"I know he's had offers to do it, and I think he's been offered a lot of money to marry people, but at the moment it just remains in us."

In 2016, McKellen told The Mail on Sunday about an offer he had received to officiate at the wedding of a famous couple, believed to be tech billionaire Sean Parker and singer Alexandra Lenas.

"I was offered $1.5 million (£1.15 million) to marry a very famous couple in California, which I would perhaps have considered doing but I had to go dressed as Gandalf," the 80-year-old explained. "So, I said, 'I am sorry, Gandalf doesn't do weddings.'"