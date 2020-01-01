Lupita Nyong'o: 'Acting comes with a lot of responsibility'

Lupita Nyong'o is well aware that her job as an actress "comes with a lot of responsibility".

Since she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2014 for her acting debut in 12 Years a Slave, the 36-year-old has starred in a number of critically-acclaimed films, such as Jordan Peele's horror Us and Marvel's Black Panther.

Lupita reflected on her six-year career as she accepted the Montecito Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Monday, telling the audience that she feels honoured to have been offered the opportunities she has.

"It still feels early for me to be reflecting on a body of work, but I feel blessed to have had the diversity of experience I have had so far," she gushed, according to local news website Noozhawk.com. "It's something I have always wanted.

"As an actor, real freedom is having that choice, and it's hard to get there because acting is reliant on many other things. Acting is a privileged thing. It's luxurious to play all day, and have people look up at you... It's a luxurious thing, and also a thing that comes with a lot of responsibility."

The Little Monsters star previously explained to British Vogue magazine that she is seduced by projects which might have a cultural impact.

"I don't get fulfilment from the number of zeros attached to a project," Lupita explained. "What I'm seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative. That is very seductive to me, having social and cultural impact.

"I speak up for the things I can personally vouch for. There's a lot going on in this world, a lot of causes that are noble. But I feel most useful when I have a personal connection. And the conviction to say something."

Lupita can next be seen starring opposite Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger in spy thriller 355 and leading the TV adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel Americanah.