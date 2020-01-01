Leonardo DiCaprio was 'incredibly starstruck' by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Luke Perry

Leonardo DiCaprio was "incredibly starstruck" by the late Luke Perry while working with him on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Riverdale actor tragically passed away at the age of 52 in March last year following a massive stroke, and his final acting performance was as real-life TV star Wayne Maunder in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-nominated drama, which follows DiCaprio as failed actor Rick Dalton.

In one scene, Maunder appears alongside Dalton as the duo film the pilot of real-life TV series Lancer, and DiCaprio confessed he was starstruck working with the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

"He was so incredibly kind," he told Variety on the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Guild Awards (SAG) Awards. "I was incredibly starstruck when he walked into the room. He was so iconic (when I was) in school and junior high, he was the modern-day James Dean to all of us."

DiCaprio was in awe when he first spotted Perry on set and had to compose himself.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm getting to work with this guy who all of my friends thought was the coolest dude in the world'," he laughed. "But, beyond that, he was such a wonderfully kind and soulful man, and it's a tragic loss."

The 45-year-old was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture category at the SAGs on Sunday, but was beaten by Joaquin Phoenix for Joker.

During his speech, Phoenix joked that he had lost out on roles to DiCaprio when they were both child actors, but the Titanic star confessed to Variety that he once imitated one of Phoenix's performances to help him secure a role on a TV show when he was younger.

"I remember one job that I did get, where I imitated Mr. Joaquin Phoenix from Parenthood the movie, and I did the TV show," DiCaprio laughed.