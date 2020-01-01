NEWS Patrick Stewart touched that Ian McKellen turned down all offers to officiate weddings since marrying him Newsdesk Share with :







Sir Patrick Stewart is touched that Sir Ian McKellen has turned down all offers to officiate weddings since marrying him and wife Sunny Ozell.



Ian qualified as a celebrant in 2013 and officiated at his 'X-Men' co-star's nuptials in the same year, and Patrick is very pleased that they are the only couple to have been married by 'The Lord of the Rings' star.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 79-year-old actor said: "I love him (Ian) deeply. And of course, I think it's generally known now, he actually married my wife and I. He performed the ceremony. He got himself the documents that give him permission to marry people, and he's only done it once. I know he's had offers to do it, and I think he's been offered a lot of money to marry people, but at the moment it just remains us."



Ian, 80, previously revealed that he had a rejected an offer to officiate at the wedding of a famous couple, believed to be tech billionaire Sean Parker and singer Alexandra Lenas, because they wanted him to dress up as Gandalf - the wizard character he portrayed in 'The Lord of the Rings' film franchise.



He said: "I was offered £1.15 million to marry a very famous couple in California, which I would perhaps have considered doing but I had to go dressed as Gandalf. So, I said, 'I am sorry, Gandalf doesn't do weddings.'"



'Star Trek: Picard' star Patrick also revealed that he and Ian bonded on the set of the 2000 superhero film 'X-Men' - in which they played Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto respectively - as they had a lot in common.



He recalled: "That was when the relationship really began, and it was a simple matter of that we found we had a huge amount in common."