Michael Douglas endorses Michael Bloomberg for U.S. president

Michael Douglas has endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as his pick for America's next president.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who played a U.S. leader in the 1995 romantic comedy The American President, officially endorsed Bloomberg in a new campaign video and statement to People magazine on Tuesday.

"Hi, I'm Michael Douglas and I've played a president in a movie but this is the real world," Douglas said in his message. "Mike Bloomberg has what it takes to win, unite the country, and get things done."

Douglas also told People that he "hasn't been this excited" about a presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.

"I feel so blessed that in this particularly difficult time that we have one of the greatest candidates in the history of our elections," he added.

The 75-year-old went on to claim the candidate, who built his Bloomberg firm into a financial media giant before entering politics as Mayor of New York, is the man to beat incumbent President Donald Trump in November's election.

"(Bloomberg offers) a rare opportunity to coalesce and bring us back together, get rid of all this horrid, negative scare tactics that are going on, and the fact that he's succeeded to the degree that he has is phenomenal," the star commented.

Douglas is the latest star to back a candidate in the Democratic primaries, with Donald Glover, James Gunn, and Dave Chappelle all backing tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Kevin Costner supporting South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and a host of stars weighing in with support for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.