Kim Kardashian West says a law career has been 'in [her] soul for years'

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and has now said that following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian - who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson’s defence team - has always been a dream of hers.



She said: “I think that by the time I was a teenager and [my dad] was working on the O.J. case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn’t have been looking at.



“Maybe it was in my soul for years that that’s what I would have wanted to do. And I’ve even seen interviews pop up now from six or seven years ago. People ask what I wanted to do if I wasn’t filming my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney.”



Kim, 39, hopes that her father - who passed away in 2003 when Kim was 22 - would be “so proud” to see her pursuing a career in law, and says whenever she gets “frustrated” with studying, she thinks of him.



The beauty added to Us Weekly magazine: “There are times when I could be frustrated and up studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it having four kids. He must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through. It would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”



Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner - who formerly known as Bruce Jenner, and was married to Kim’s mother Kris Jenner until 2014, prior to undergoing gender reassignment - recently revealed Kim has plans to open her own law firm and employ legally-trained former inmates.



Kim - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months, with husband Kanye West - has been working on prison reform in recent years, and hopes setting up her own law firm will help get former inmates into work.



Caitlyn said: "Kim told me she wants to start her own law firm and work on prison reform and try to hire as many former inmates [who've studied law], to help the prison system."