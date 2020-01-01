NEWS Jude Law 'retracted' from limelight after personal scandals Newsdesk Share with :







Jude Law "retracted" from the limelight following his personal scandals because he didn't want to be exposed to the public anymore.



The Young Pope actor issued a public apology to his then-fiancee Sienna Miller in July 2005 after cheating on her with his children's nanny, while the actress was rumoured to have cheated on Law with her Layer Cake co-star Daniel Craig later that year.



In an interview with Vulture, Law reflected on the perception of him at the time and explained why he decided to make himself less visible to the public.



"You see this Frankenstein's monster being created, this puppet that has your name and your face attached, and it's an odd thing," he mused. "Because you don't want to say, 'That's not true.' (But) to address it or argue it is giving it limelight. And so over the years, I've just retracted... You change your life so you're not so exposed - what to avoid and how to live a life that's slightly less obtainable."



The 47-year-old has five children - three with his first wife, Sadie Frost; one with Samantha Burke; and one with Catherine Harding - and admitted he sometimes takes on projects simply to support his kids.



"I wouldn't say that I necessarily do an awful lot of work for money, but there've been a couple jobs where I figure, Gosh, I actually need to make some money. When the work you do is also to put bread and butter on your kids' table, it has to be," he said. "I have quite a big responsibility base that I need to support. That's just a reality check. I'm constantly going through battles with my relevance, my integrity, or sense of self as an artist."



The actor married girlfriend Phillipa Coan last May.