Sophie Turner eager to join Lizzie McGuire reboot

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has volunteered to return to the small screen to join the cast of the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

The British actress offered up her services to show producers in an Instagram post on Monday night (20Jan20), when she begged Disney+ officials to get in touch - because she is desperate to portray Hilary Duff's onscreen best friend, Miranda Sanchez.

"Is Miranda appearing in this season? Because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda," the 23 year old declared.

"Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me!"

Turner's plea emerges days after production on the series was put on hold following the exit of Lizzie McGuire's original creator, Terri Minsky, who had been serving as the showrunner of the TV revamp until creative differences prompted her departure.

The new episodes of Lizzie McGuire, starring Duff as the titular character, had been due to launch on the Disney+ streaming service later this year (20), but the filming delay has thrown the project's premiere into doubt - and Turner is just as upset as the rest of the teen show's fans.

Actress Lalaine portrayed Miranda onscreen in the early 2000s, but there was no mention of her involvement when the premise of the TV reboot was announced last year (19).

The new show will follow 30-year-old Lizzie living in New York and working as an apprentice to an interior decorator, with fellow stars of the original show Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas returning as Lizzie's family, alongside Adam Lamberg as her other best pal, Gordo.