Taylor Swift has 'no complaints' about Cats

Taylor Swift has "no complaints" about appearing in box office flop Cats.



The music superstar played Bombalurina alongside Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench, and Jennifer Hudson in Tom Hooper's live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-running musical, while she also teamed up with the theatre mogul to create the original song Beautiful Ghosts.



The movie received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics ahead of its release in December and is considered a box office bomb, having so far grossed $61 million (£48 million) on a budget rumoured to be as high as $100 million (£77 million).



When asked about Cats in an interview with Variety, Taylor insisted the divisive reaction hasn't taken away from the positive experience she had filming it.



"I'm happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-a*s movie," she declared. "I'm not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn't the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he's my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints."



Her co-stars have remained quiet about the film since it was released in cinemas. However, following early reactions from the critics, Jason Derulo defended the movie, telling TMZ.com that "reviews don't matter".



"It's an incredible piece of art done by some of the best people in the world," he said. "I am just excited for the people to actually see it because reviewers, I mean, what the hell do they know? Have they made a film ever in their life?"



Swift and Lloyd Webber were nominated for a Golden Globe for Beautiful Ghosts but were beaten to the Best Original Song prize by Elton John and Bernie Taupin for (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.