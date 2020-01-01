NEWS Kim Kardashian credits Jay Leno for inspiring daughter North's name Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian chose to name her first daughter North after Jay Leno made a joke about it on his late-night show.



Back in March 2013, a pregnant Kim laughed at the TV host when he brought up rumours her husband, rapper Kanye West, wanted to name the baby North - "so he (or she) would be North West".



The reality TV star immediately dismissed the idea, laughing, "That is not one of the names on our list."



However, in a new clip, Kim revealed that her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was a lightbulb moment for her.



During a Get Ready With Us video on her sister Kylie Jenner's YouTube channel, the mother-of-four explained how she settled on North's unique name.



"I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke. Everyone was coming up to me like, 'It's such a cool name. You should really think about it,'" the 39-year-old stated, adding that Pharrell Williams also commented to her about the various "meanings" of the word North.



"They really become the name you name them," Kim concluded.