Orlando Bloom to voice Prince Harry in animated series

Orlando Bloom is to voice Britain's Prince Harry in a new HBO Max cartoon entitled The Prince.

The network has greenlit the animated comedy, which will show the royal family through the eyes of Harry's nephew Prince George.

The format is based on an acerbic Instagram account run by producer and Family Guy writer Gary Janetti, who will voice six-year-old George - the son of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and pen the series.

Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon will voice William, while Lucy Punch will take on the part of Catherine. Billions star Condola Rashad has the task of portraying Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the show, while Alan Cumming has been tapped to play George's butler Owen, according to editors at Deadline.

The outlet added that the cartoon will be "a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child."

"We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know - that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet," HBO Max executive Sarah Aubrey said. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."