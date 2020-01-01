Rami Malek: 'Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave life to my Bond villain'

Rami Malek has credited Phoebe Waller-Bridge with transforming his villain character in new James Bond film No Time to Die.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star, who portrays mysterious villain Safin in the upcoming 007 blockbuster, has revealed that the Emmy and Golden Globe winner collaborated closely with him to revise the character.

"She had quite an impact on what I was doing," Malek told Entertainment Weekly. "I'd have long phone conversations with her, giving her context as to what we were essentially looking for in the scenes, and she would turn things over incredibly quickly... We know her as a very witty and funny writer, but she's got a knack for drama and tension as well."

The Fleabag creator was hired last year after James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, personally recommended her as he was impressed by Waller-Bridge's writing on the award-winning shows Fleabag and Killing Eve.

"She's the best f**king writer around," he stated.

Craig previously dismissed rumours that she was hired to flesh out the movie's female roles or to bring more diversity to the writing team, with him telling a reporter from The Sunday Times last year that the reports were "f**king ridiculous."

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga, who replaced Danny Boyle after he departed the 25th Bond movie due to creative differences, also contributed to the screenplay, alongside screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade and The Bourne Ultimatum's Scott Z. Burns.

No Time to Die, which also stars Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright, is released in April.